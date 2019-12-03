South Sudan set for Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) Regional simulation exercise

Juba, 03 December 2019 - The Government of the Republic of South Sudan, through the Ministry of Health, informs the general public that a two-day Public Health Emergency Operations Centre Regional functional simulation exercise will be conducted from 4 to 5 December 2019 in Juba.

The exercise will test the readiness of the Public Health Emergency operations center in Juba through the full implementation of existing plans and procedures.

The purpose of the exercise is to assess the readiness of the PHEOCs in the WHO African Region to respond to a public health emergency. The exercise will identify areas of strength to be built upon and opportunities for improvement. An action plan for addressing these will be developed.

The exercise scenario will depict occurrence of potentially deadly communicable disease in a fictitious country in Africa which will later be confirmed as Ebola resulting in the spread of the outbreak to other countries in the region. This will require activation of the PHEOC and the involvement of other partners and government agencies in response. It will also involve the sharing of information between the PHEOC in Juba and the PHEOCs in the neighboring countries of Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda, as well as with continental bodies such as WHO and the Africa Centers for Disease control (Africa CDC).

The Ministry of Health assures the public that Ebola virus has not been detected in South Sudan and asks the public not to panic if they see Ebola related activities as these are part of the simulation only. However, the public should continue to remain vigilant and report any person exhibiting Ebola symptoms to the nearest health facility or call the toll-free number 6666.

The Ministry of Health, the United Nations and partners have been working collectively on Ebola prevention and preparedness since the onset of the outbreak in DRC and will continue to strengthen measures.

The Ministry of Health is also extending its profound gratitude to everyone for their usual cooperation.

Thank you and God Bless South Sudan.

