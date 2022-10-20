South Sudan - Seasonal Monitor (October 2022)

Summary

• An early season drought affected most of South Sudan until mid July. The border between West and Central Equatoria suffered the driest AprilJune on record since 1981. Less intense drought conditions affected Eastern Equatoria and extended to Warrap and Unity. This led to significant delays in the onset of favourable conditions for planting and early crop development from one month to six weeks across the country.

• In the Equatorias, the severe drought is likely to have seriously impacted the first season crop production and is likely to have led to a decrease in planted area sa unfavourable condition would have discouraged farmers from expanding cultivated area. In Warrap and Unity, delays in the first plantings of short-term sorghum will extend the hunger gap and reduce cultivated areas.

• From late July onwards, conditions improved with wetter than average conditions in West Bahr-el-Ghazal and along Upper Nile and eastern Jonglei. Moderately drier than average conditions continued to affect the Equatorias, particularly the areas around the Yei district and perspectives for crop production in these areas remain unfavourable. Dry conditions in the Equatorias led to some incipient drying of the southern areas of the flood extent.

• However, the seasonal increase in rainfall in the Great Lakes region and the recovery in rainfall in South Sudan, led to a re-start of the flood season. High rainfall in the west increased water levels along the Bahr-el-Ghazal river while rainfall in the east of the country contributed to the flooding in Upper Nile and Jonglei, led mainly by heavy rains in the Ethiopian Highlands.

• After a slight decline from April to June, the extent of flooded areas is now increasing again toward the seasonal maximum in late 2022-early 2023. North Bahr-el-Ghazal was newly flooded, but being rainfall driven should be a transitory situation and not remain flooded in the longer term. Large areas in southern and central Upper Nile along the Machar wetlands are also newly flooded with much larger extents than last year.

• The core area of permanent flooding is now filling in, closing previous gaps and linking to other flooded areas in northern Warrap. Considering these tendencies, the high river levels and the wetter conditions in the Lake Victoria catchment, newly flooded regions are expected to remain so for the near term and the overall extent of flood/wetland is most likely to increase further.

• The current event is shown to be at a scale comparable to that of the mid 1960s in terms of Lake Victoria levels. At the time, this led to a major permanent expansion in the Sudd marshes. That this current expansion of the Sudd wetlands might become a permanent feature of the landscape is an increasing concern.