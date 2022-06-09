South Sudan - Seasonal Monitor (May 2022)

Summary

Pronounced rainfall deficits have affected most of the Great Equatoria regions of South Sudan in the early stages of the 2022 rainfall season, with some areas receiving half of the usual rainfall by mid-May. Some delayed planting and unfavourable conditions for early crop development may have occurred. In late May, abundant rainfall overcame early season deficits in Central and Eastern Equatoria, but in Western Equatoria drier than average conditions have remained in place.

Short range forecasts to June 20 indicate the maintenance of moderate rainfall deficits across most of the country. Impacts are judged to be light, given the usual length of the rainfall season in the Equatorias, while initial rainfall deficits in more northern areas are also of little significance for now. The long-range outlook is for a wetter than average core rainfall season (July-September), so no problems are foreseen at this stage, though continued monitoring is required.

On the flooding front, rainfall in the basins of the Great Lakes has been variable, with wetter than average conditions south of Lake Victoria but drier conditions within Uganda. The long-range outlook is for significantly wetter than usual conditions across South Sudan and in the Great Lakes region, which may lead to enhanced inflows into South Sudan and an increase in flood extent.

The current flood extent by end of May 2022 remains the largest ever observed for this time of the year. Areas newly flooded during 2021 in Unity and Upper Nile, remained flooded through the dry season. There was minimal change in the peak flood extent reached in February and new, but localized and transient, flood patches are now appearing as a result of the first seasonal rains.

Great Lake levels which dropped from their 2021 records but had stabilized way above the long-term mean, are now showing signs of increase again.

River levels along the White Nile, while still decreasing to their usual seasonal minima, have remained much above historical mean values and are expect to rise within the next month or so. The rivers Sobat (coming into Upper Nile) and Lol (North Bahr-el-Ghazal) have remained moderately above average. Their evolution will depend on rainfall during the coming months in Ethiopia (Sobat) and within South Sudan and Chad/CAR (Lol).