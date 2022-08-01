South Sudan - Seasonal Monitor (June 2022)

Summary

• The pronounced rainfall deficits that affected most of the Greater Equatoria region by end of May, continued during June and early July. The earlier drier than average conditions across Lakes, Warrap and Unity also intensified during June. Considering the intensity and length of the rainfall deficits, the current situation can be classified as an early season drought in these regions.

• The most affected areas are Western and Central Equatoria, particularly the counties in the border between the two states as well as counties in southwest Eastern Equatoria. Here conditions have been the driest on record (since 1981). The drought affected the first cropping season through delays in planting and poor conditions during early crop development. This will lead to low yields and to reductions in area planted in the first season as farmers should be reluctant to expand cultivation under unfavourable conditions. Historically low cereal production this season is a likely outcome.

• Warrap and Unity have been less affected, since their rainfall season starts later. Drought affected their single cropping season mostly by delaying planting by about a month or forcing replanting of failed crops. An immediate effect is a prolongation of the hunger gap by a few weeks, assuming the recent improvements in rainfall will hold through the core season. Late planted and long cycle crops, may not have enough time to develop or be affected by late season drier than average conditions.

• Improved rainfall is expected during the remainder of July with most of the country registering on or above average rainfall in contrast with previous months. The best scenario now, is for the July rainfall improvements to continue in a sustainable way during August and the rest of the core season (until October), finally matching the long-range seasonal forecasts. If dry conditions return, then early drought impacts will intensify to very worrying levels.

• In terms of the flooding situation, the dry conditions in northern areas have led to the drying up of some flooded land in Unity and Upper Nile, but only minor decrease in the record flood extent. Lake levels remain well above the long-term mean. Nile river levels within South Sudan remain historically high; drought has lowered the Bahr-el-Ghazal levels, while the Sobat remains close to the historical average. If rainfall within South Sudan improves in the near future and with the resumption of the seasonal rainfall in the higher reaches of the Nile catchment, flooding is likely to resume along the Sudd marshes and the Nile