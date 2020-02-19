19 Feb 2020

South Sudan: Seasonal Flooding Update #6, As of 18 February 2020

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 18 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.48 MB)

Humanitarians have continued response activities in the flood-affected areas, providing the affected people with emergency assistance. By mid-February 2020, more than 975,000 people have been assisted with over 19,600 metric tons of emergency food supplies and US$4.8 million in cash assistance. In addition, about 1,000 metric tons of emergency flood response aid—emergency shelter and non-food items (NFI), and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health, protection and nutrition support—have been transported to prioritized flood-affected locations since November 2019. Response achievements include over 60,000 flood-affected households reached with vegetable seeds and/or fishing equipment; more than 59,000 households assisted with the Emergency Flood Rapid Response Kits; and some 41,000 families received minimum WASH packages. In Maban, Upper Nile, more than 25,000 refugee households and nearly 13,000 families from host-communities have received NFIs and 210 emergency shared latrines. Up to 17,000 flood-affected households in priority locations still need NFIs in early 2020, for which response is ongoing.

Logistical constraints and reduced supplies in-country are the main challenges in responding to vulnerable people’s needs. Additional resources are required to address short- and longer-term needs exacerbated by the floods. Flood response activities will continue until the end of February in some of the locations; in others, they have been integrated into the dry season humanitarian response.

