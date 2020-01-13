South Sudan: Seasonal Flooding Update #5, As of 10 January 2020

SITUATION UPDATE

Response activities have been further scaled-up across the affected locations where floods devastated the lives and livelihoods of some 908,000 people. By the end of 2019, humanitarians had reached more than 789,000 people with over 10,300 metric tons of emergency food supplies and US$2.9 million in cash assistance. Some 30,000 households had been assisted with the Emergency Flood Rapid Response Kits. About 29,800 households had received minimum water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) packages. Overall, more than 683 metric tons of emergency flood response aid—food, health, nutrition, shelter, protection and WASH support—were transported to prioritized flood-affected locations in November and December 2019. Up to 20,000 flood-affected households in priority locations still need humanitarian assistance in early 2020 and response is ongoing. While distributions continue in priority locations, additional response teams have been deployed to flood-affected areas to further expand relief efforts. Humanitarian organizations are using air- and waterways to transport aid to hard-to-reach locations where people are temporarily sheltering.

The flood response has been enabled by generous donor contributions. This includes $15 million from United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund and $9.8 million from the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund. Additional resources are required to respond to short- and longer-term needs exacerbated by the floods, including through the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan.