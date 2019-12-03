South Sudan: Seasonal Flooding Update #4, As of 29 November 2019

SITUATION UPDATE

Response activities have been scaled-up across the affected locations where floods devastated the lives and livelihoods of some 908,000 people. As of 29 November, about 7,000 metric tons of food commodities have been distributed, reaching some 704,000 people with emergency food assistance.

Food distributions are ongoing in some locations. Additional response teams have been deployed to the affected areas to rapidly expand the registration and distribution. About 11,000 households in Ayod and Akobo counties have received agricultural inputs, vegetable seeds and fishing kits, while more distributions are proceeding in the affected-counties in Upper Nile, Jonglei, Unity and Abyei, targeting another 65,000 families. About 2,500 households have been assisted with the minimum water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) packages. Some 9,000 households have been assisted with the Emergency Flood Rapid Response Kits (EFRRK), while distribution is underway for another 12,000 families. An estimated 23,000 households in priority locations need assistance.

Humanitarian organizations are using air and waterways to transport aid to hard-to-reach locations where people are taking shelter. In some areas where water levels remain high, particularly in Pibor in Jonglei, the affected people have to walk through mud and water to the distribution points at the airstrips. To increase access and response activities, humanitarian organizations are repairing roads, particularly in the Maban area, with the participation of the local community. More than 220 metric tons of emergency aid items—assorted food items, health, nutrition, shelter, protection and WASH supplies—were transported to priority locations. US$15 million from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund is being released to replenish pipelines that agencies are already drawing upon to forward response. Another $10 million from the OCHA managed South Sudan Humanitarian Fund will be allocated to enable an immediate, frontline response. These represent 41 per cent of $61.5 million, the total funding required to meet the immediate needs of the most vulnerable people.