South Sudan: Seasonal Flooding Update #3, As of 05 November 2019

Situation Update

On 27 October 2019, the Government of South Sudan declared a state of emergency in areas affected by flooding. The United Nations and non-governmental organizations are responding to assessed needs, in support of the Government. A coordinated response scale-up is ongoing in priority locations, including most recently hit counties in Jonglei, Unity and Upper Nile. The immediate emergency response phase includes delivering multi-sector rapid response kits to 70,000 most affected families, distributing food, stocking up functional health centres, and establishing mobile health clinics to prevent disease and loss of life. In areas where waters are receding, humanitarian organizations are repairing critical water, health, nutrition and education infrastructure, and working to restore people’s food security and livelihoods.

Early November has seen important response achievements to alleviate suffering. In Jonglei’s Pibor Town, a general food distribution has begun to 27,000 flood-affected people; emergency WASH, health and protection items have arrived in affected areas; and rapid response kits to 1,500 displaced households are in transit. Heavily affected areas in Pibor County including Lekuangole, Gumruk and Vertet, will be served next. In Maban County, Upper Nile, humanitarians have delivered some 22,000 core relief items and food to over 86,000 people. Another 1,188 metric tons of food is being dispatched. Some 2,000 multi-sectoral kits have been delivered to flood-affected people in Nyirol County in Jonglei, while 5 metric tons of nutrition supplies are en route to Mayom County in Unity.

Humanitarians are responding with available resources meant for dry season response in early 2020. Some US$ 61.5 million is urgently required to respond to immediate needs and ensure the continuity of the response following the peak period.