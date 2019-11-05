05 Nov 2019

South Sudan: Seasonal Flooding Update #3, As of 05 November 2019

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 05 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (661.33 KB)

Situation Update

On 27 October 2019, the Government of South Sudan declared a state of emergency in areas affected by flooding. The United Nations and non-governmental organizations are responding to assessed needs, in support of the Government. A coordinated response scale-up is ongoing in priority locations, including most recently hit counties in Jonglei, Unity and Upper Nile. The immediate emergency response phase includes delivering multi-sector rapid response kits to 70,000 most affected families, distributing food, stocking up functional health centres, and establishing mobile health clinics to prevent disease and loss of life. In areas where waters are receding, humanitarian organizations are repairing critical water, health, nutrition and education infrastructure, and working to restore people’s food security and livelihoods.

Early November has seen important response achievements to alleviate suffering. In Jonglei’s Pibor Town, a general food distribution has begun to 27,000 flood-affected people; emergency WASH, health and protection items have arrived in affected areas; and rapid response kits to 1,500 displaced households are in transit. Heavily affected areas in Pibor County including Lekuangole, Gumruk and Vertet, will be served next. In Maban County, Upper Nile, humanitarians have delivered some 22,000 core relief items and food to over 86,000 people. Another 1,188 metric tons of food is being dispatched. Some 2,000 multi-sectoral kits have been delivered to flood-affected people in Nyirol County in Jonglei, while 5 metric tons of nutrition supplies are en route to Mayom County in Unity.

Humanitarians are responding with available resources meant for dry season response in early 2020. Some US$ 61.5 million is urgently required to respond to immediate needs and ensure the continuity of the response following the peak period.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.