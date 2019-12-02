South Sudan reviews the National Integrated Diseases Surveillance and Response

The Ministry of Health in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) reviews the integrated diseases surveillance and response.

In a two-day consultative meeting from 25 - 26 November 2019 in Juba, stakeholders reviewed the performance of the Integrated Diseases Surveillance and Response (IDSR) program.

The IDSR strategy aims to enhance surveillance and response capacities at all levels thus contributing to reduced morbidity, mortality and disability from outbreaks and other public health events. Consequently, the consultative meeting reviewed the effectiveness of the IDSR program in 2019 and developed an action plan for 2020.

The review is aligned to the national strategy for strengthening IDSR implementation to attain the International Health Regulations (2005) core capacity requirements for surveillance and response.

During the opening ceremony, Dr Samson Paul Baba, Special Advisor to the Minister of Health, underscored the need for all stakeholders to embrace IDSR to facilitate real time detection and response to suspected outbreaks.

The Ministry of Health with support from health partners continues to strengthen the implementation of the IDSR strategy at all levels through training of surveillance officers and IDSR focal points on the use of the guidelines and tools.

In October 2019, South Sudan validated and adopted the third edition of the IDSR technical guidelines and training materials and trained master trainers to facilitate the cascade rollout to all levels.

Over 70 stakeholders including officials from the national and state Ministries of Health, partners and donors assessed the achievements, and challenges faced in 2019 and developed an action plan for 2020.

“Reviewing the IDSR is vital to improve reporting performance and capacity to detect outbreaks for timely response to disease outbreaks and public health risks,” said Dr Olushayo Olu, the WHO Country Representative. He also reiterated the commitment of WHO to support Government and partners to implement the strategy for a robust national disease surveillance system.

The IDSR strategy is supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and EU Humanitarian Aid (ECHO).

The IDSR is a strategy adopted by Regional Committee in 1998 for implementation by member states of the WHO African region. South Sudan adopted the strategy in 2006 and is currently being used to strengthen the national disease surveillance system for effective prevention and control of outbreaks and public health risks.

