South Sudan: Response scale-up for highly food insecure areas - Situation Report No. 8 (As of 30 June 2021)

This report is produced by OCHA South Sudan on behalf of the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG). It covers the period from 1 to 30 June 2021. This will be the final situation report on the response scale-up.

HIGHLIGHTS

In June, the Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL) Cluster partners reached more than 96,000 people with food assistance in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA). This represents 94 per cent of the people targeted. To date, the FSL Cluster reached 1,000 households in the six priority 1 counties with main-season response support.

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster partners reached 131,000 people with WASH/NFI kits and basic hygiene messaging in communities with children who have high global acute malnutrition (GAM) and/or high incidence of diarrheal diseases. This represents 75 per cent of the people targeted. Eight water points were rehabilitated in nutrition facilities and 11 were rehabilitated in the six priority counties.

The Health Cluster provided consultations for 32,847 people in the six priority 1 counties in June. Trainings in comprehensive management of rape cases, integrated disease surveillance and response system were provided.

Nutrition partners treated 3,360 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM), 8,942 children with moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and 8,749 acute malnourished pregnant and lactating women (AM-PLW) in the six priority 1 counties during the reporting period. Prepositioning of nutrition supplies is ongoing. Funding shortages limit the ability to provide sufficient nutrition programme coverage to reach people in remote areas.

The Logistics Cluster transported 345 metric tons (MT) of humanitarian cargo by road and air in June for partners in priority areas. Pibor is no longer accessible by road and road convoys to Pibor are unlikely to resume until next year. Some 240 m2 of common storage space was made available to the humanitarian community in Warrap town in Tonj North. The Logistics Cluster is planning to establish a 240 m2 mobile storage unit (MSU) in Tonj South in July.

In June, Protection Cluster partners reached 1,632 people with general protection interventions including through protection by presence, protection monitoring, awareness raising, protection and cash assistance. A total of 10,372 people was reached with various gender-based violence (GBV) services, including Women and Girls Friendly Space (WGFS) activities. Child Protection (CP) partners provided services to 17,288 people, including (6,235 girls and 6,922 boys) through case management, family tracing and reunification services for unaccompanied and separated children, life-saving message and community-based psychosocial support to children and caregivers.

SITUATION OVERVIEW*

In early 2021, the people’s humanitarian situation in South Sudan deteriorated due to compounding shocks, including persistent flooding, ongoing violence and displacement, the impact of which has eroded the livelihoods and coping strategies of vulnerable communities across the country. In December 2020, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) projected that an estimated 7.2 million people representing 60 per cent of the population would face crisis levels of food insecurity (IPC Phase 3) or worse from April to July 2021. In the six priority 1 counties (Greater Pibor Administrative Area, Akobo, Aweil South, Tonj East, Tonj North and Tonj South), 820,000 people are deemed to be in crisis or worse levels of food insecurity (IPC Phase 3+) according to IPC projections.

Based on food security and nutrition analysis, six counties were identified in late 2020 as priority 1 areas for a multi-sectoral response scale-up, including FSL, health and nutritional support, protection services and WASH assistance, supported by the Logistic Cluster and UNHAS. Humanitarian organizations began scaling up operations in December, targeting people in the six priority 1 counties. In May, there was a spike in sub-national violence in GPAA and an estimated 20,000 people were displaced. More than US$1 million worth of humanitarian supplies were looted or destroyed. In June, there was a decrease in reported access incidents across the country.