South Sudan: Response scale-up for highly food insecure areas - Situation Report No. 7 (As of 31 May 2021)

This report is produced by OCHA South Sudan on behalf of the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG). It covers the period from 1 to 31 May 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

• More than one million dollars’ worth of humanitarian supplies and assets were looted and destroyed during armed attacks in May, impacting the delivery of assistance to an estimated 131,000 people in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA).

• In May, FSL Cluster partners reached 224,000 people in GPAA with food assistance. This represents 49 per cent of the people targeted. It is part of a double distribution for May and June and will be completed in June. Sub-national violence led to the suspension of food distributions in Gumuruk in early May.

• The FSL Cluster reached 107,000 households (HH) in the six priority 1 counties with dry season livelihood support in May. This represents 63 per cent of the people targeted. Under the livestock support programme, around 1.75 million animals were vaccinated (66 per cent of target), and 416,000 animals were treated against infectious diseases (54 per cent of target).

• WASH partners reached 81,700 people, out of 175,000 targeted, with WASH/non-food item (NFI) kits and basic hygiene messaging in communities affected by high global acute malnutrition (GAM) and/or high incidence of diarrheal diseases. This represents 46 per cent of the people targeted. A total of 16 out of 64 water points in nutrition facilities were rehabilitated in the six priority 1 counties.

• The Health Cluster provided consultations to 65,000 people in the six priority 1 counties in May. Trainings in comprehensive management of rape cases and integrated disease surveillance and response system (IDSR) were provided.

• Nutrition partners treated 13,000 severe acute malnutrition (SAM), 30,000 moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) children and 26,000 pregnant and lactating women (PLW), in the six priority 1 counties during the reporting period.

While prepositioning of supplies is ongoing, funding shortages is making it impossible to provide sufficient nutrition programme coverage and to reach people in remote areas. Other challenges include strengthening the capacity of health and nutrition workers and community volunteers on referral mechanisms and risk prevention.

• The Logistics Cluster transported 180 metric tons (MT) of humanitarian cargo by air in May to support partners in priority areas inaccessible by road, mostly in Akobo and Pibor. Some 480 m2 of common storage space was made available to the humanitarian community in Akobo.

• In May, Protection Cluster partners reached 6,270 people with general protection interventions including through protection by presence, protection monitoring, awareness raising, protection and cash assistance. More than 9,200 people were reached with various gender-based violence (GBV) services, including Women and Girls Friendly Space (WGFS) activities and 56 people received psychosocial support or case management. Dignity kits were distributed to 3,160 women and girls. Child Protection (CP) partners provided services to 10,250 people, including 3,700 girls and 3,630 boys through case management, family tracing and reunification services for unaccompanied and separated children, and community-based psychosocial support to children and caregivers.