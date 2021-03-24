South Sudan: Response scale-up for highly food insecure areas - Situation Report No. 4 (As of 15 March 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

• In March, Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL) Cluster partners aim to reach more than 488,500 people with general food distributions and food for asset assistance across all six counties identified as Priority 1: Pibor, Akobo, Aweil South, Tonj North, Tonj East and Tonj South. The cluster will target more than 50,320 households (HHs) with livelihoods assistance, including treatment for some 140,000 animals.

• Nutrition Cluster partners reached 7,517 under-five children and 4,788 pregnant and lactating women with nutritional assistance through 92 static nutritional facilities, 18 outreach sites and 12 stabilization centres in the six priority counties. Seven nutritional sites are non-functional, including four in Pibor due to inaccessibility and three in Tonj North due to insecurity.

• Health Cluster partners continue to expand access to health services through re-establishment of critical static primary health care and mobile service delivery. Mobile health teams are operating across Pibor and Akobo West. Facilities operate at a limited capacity and urgently need resupply of critical medical items, last received in December 2020.

• WASH Cluster partners plan to reach more than 338,000 individuals, enabling access to safe water, sanitation facilities and hygiene promotion activities. WASH Cluster partners prioritized access to safe water in nutrition centres and WASH kit distribution for children and their caretakers.

• Episodes of insecurity impacted humanitarian activities in several areas, including in Gumuruk and along the Bor to Pibor road.

• Pre-positioning of critical humanitarian items ahead of the rainy season continues