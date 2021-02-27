South Sudan: Response scale-up for highly food insecure areas - Situation Report No. 3 (as of 26 February 2021)

Highlights

• Based on findings of people’s food security and nutrition projections for 2021, 105,000 will likely face catastrophe levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 5) between December 2020 and March 2021 in six Priority 1 counties in Greater Pibor Administrative Area (Pibor), Jonglei (Akobo), Northern Bahr El Ghazal (Aweil South), and Warrap (Tonj East, Tonj North and Tonj South).

• In January, FSL partners reached 164,221 people (about 70 per cent of the target for the month) with emergency food assistance and 33,733 households (about 20 per cent of the target for the month) were reached with dry season livelihood assistance. In February, FSL partners reached 182,047 people with emergency food assistance, having increased their target for the month.

• The intersectoral response was hampered in February by renewed sub-national violence in Tonj North, Tonj East and Tonj South. Over 30 civilians including women and children were reportedly killed and the RRC has stated that an estimated 117,000 people were displaced by the fighting. Some of those displaced were prioritized for response scale-up. A humanitarian partner had to relocate 20 health workers from the area due to insecurity.

• As well as the response scale-up, humanitarian partners must now address the urgent needs of new displaced people amidst a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, including in the Priority 1 counties.

Situation Overview

Based on findings of food security and nutrition projections for 2021 reflected in IPC reports and external reviews released in December 2020, humanitarian organizations in South Sudan commenced a scale-up of lifesaving operations.

The multi-sectoral response focuses on vulnerable people in areas of most severe acute food insecurity in the six counties of Pibor, Akobo, Aweil South, Tonj East, Tonj North and Tonj South.