South Sudan: Research Terms of Reference - Integrated Needs Tracking (INT) System, SSD1901 (March 2021)

General Objective

To inform timely and effective delivery of humanitarian response in South Sudan by designing and implementing a comprehensive needs tracking system that monitors and highlights humanitarian needs over time and on a monthly basis. 2 The INT will be based on a multi-tiered multi-dimension framework that uses secondary data to monitor the risk of increasing needs in relation to five conceptual indicators, food security and livelihoods (FSL), WASH, Health, Nutrition, and Mortaility, at the county level. As a result, the INT will feed into the wider South Sudan humanitarian response as well as the Needs Analysis Working Group (NAWG), where it is designed to monitor needs seveity and identify areas requiring further assessment and possible reponse scale-up.

Specific Objective(s)

• Develop an analytical framework to assess the severtiy of needs, and flag the need for possible further humanitarian intervention, at the county level.

• Continue to develop indicator thresholds based on global standards or technical input from experts. The current thresholds have been discussed with technical leads from various agencies and clusters.

• Directly feed the analytical framework into a custom map for easier understanding of the severity of humanitarian conditions.

• Successfully develop a needs tracking system that is updated on a monthly basis and consistantly used by the NAWG partners and non-NAWG partners for identifying counties most at risk of increasing needs.

• Produce quarterly factsheets highlighting expected seasonal needs trends, as well as other ad-hoc deliverables such as specific factsheets to support biannual Integrated Phase Classification (IPC).

• Implement other core conceptual indicators, such as shocks monitoring, to increase the precision and accuracy of the INT. 3 3

• Track counties’ needs severity over time to understand how conditions change based on different events