South Sudan - Reproductive Health Services during COVID-19: Response in refugee settings

Research is currently underway to understand the impacts of COVID-19 infection on pregnant women. Data are limited, but at present there is no evidence that they are at higher risk of severe illness than the general population. However, due to changes in their bodies and immune systems, pregnant women can be affected. It is therefore important that they take precautions to protect themselves against COVID-19. We still do not know if a pregnant woman with COVID-19 can pass the virus to her fetus or baby during pregnancy or delivery. To date, the virus has not been found in samples of amniotic fluid or breastmilk. There is no evidence that pregnant women present with different signs and/or symptoms or are at higher risk of severe illness. So far, there is no evidence on mother-to-child transmission when infection manifest in the third trimester, based on negative samples from amniotic fluid, cord blood, vaginal discharge, neonatal throat swabs or breastmilk. Similarly, evidence of increased severe maternal or neonatal outcomes is uncertain, and limited to infection in the third trimester, with some cases of premature rupture of membranes, fetal distress and preterm birth reported.

It is important to ensure that essential health services and operations continue to address the sexual and reproductive health and rights of people living in humanitarian and fragile settings. Therefore, all emergency sexual and reproductive health services (intrapartum care for all deliveries, emergency obstetric and new-born care, post- abortion care, clinical care for rape survivors, and HIV prevention measures) and comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services (antenatal care, postnatal care, essential new-born care, breastfeeding support, family planning and contraception services, cervical cancer screening, clinical management of HIV and sexually transmitted infections) must remain available. A safe and positive childbirth experience includes:

• Being treated with respect and dignity and appropriate pain relief strategies:

• Having a companion of choice present during delivery;

• Clear communication by maternity staff;

• Mobility in labour where possible, and birth position of choice.

