South Sudan Regional Refugee Response Plan, January 2020 - December 2021 (At a Glance)

OVERVIEW

The 2020-2021 South Sudan Regional RRP articulates the protection and humanitarian needs of an anticipated 2,200,000 South Sudanese refugees by the end of 2020 and 2,130,000 by the end of 2021. The RRP outlines the inter-agency response strategy and financial requirements of 95 partners responding across five countries of asylum. As the protracted emergency enters its seventh year, it remains the largest refugee situation on the African continent. It continues to be characterised as a children’s crisis with children constituting over 65 percent of the refugee population. The sheer scale of displacement is putting immense pressure on hosting countries and greater international solidarity and responsibility sharing is needed. There are renewed prospects for durable solutions for South Sudanese refugees, with the Regional RRP a key tool to equip refugees with the skills and education to make any eventual return sustainable. In line with the Global Compact on Refugees, the response will aim to provide protection and life-saving assistance in such way as to allow for greater integration of refugees into national systems and development plans. Renewed and increased focus will also be given to strengthening the resilience of host communities and South Sudanese refugees.