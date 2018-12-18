18 Dec 2018

South Sudan Regional Refugee Response Plan, January 2019 - December 2020 (At a Glance)

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 18 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (596.17 KB)

OVERVIEW

The 2019-2020 South Sudan Regional RRP articulates the protection and humanitarian needs of an anticipated 2,802,289 South Sudanese refugees by the end of 2019 and 2,729,468 by the end of 2020. The RRP outlines the inter-agency response strategy and financial requirements of 92 partners responding across five countries of asylum. As the protracted emergency enters its sixth year, it remains the largest refugee situation on the African continent. It continues to be characterised as a children’s crisis with children constituting over 60 percent of the refugee population. The sheer scale of displacement is putting immense pressure on hosting countries and greater international solidarity and responsibility sharing is needed.
In line with the Global Compact on Refugees, the response will aim to provide protection and life-saving assistance in such way as to allow for greater integration of refugees into national systems and development plans. Renewed and increased focus will also be given to strengthening the resilience of South Sudanese refugees and host communities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.