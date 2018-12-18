South Sudan Regional Refugee Response Plan, January 2019 - December 2020 (At a Glance)

OVERVIEW

The 2019-2020 South Sudan Regional RRP articulates the protection and humanitarian needs of an anticipated 2,802,289 South Sudanese refugees by the end of 2019 and 2,729,468 by the end of 2020. The RRP outlines the inter-agency response strategy and financial requirements of 92 partners responding across five countries of asylum. As the protracted emergency enters its sixth year, it remains the largest refugee situation on the African continent. It continues to be characterised as a children’s crisis with children constituting over 60 percent of the refugee population. The sheer scale of displacement is putting immense pressure on hosting countries and greater international solidarity and responsibility sharing is needed.

In line with the Global Compact on Refugees, the response will aim to provide protection and life-saving assistance in such way as to allow for greater integration of refugees into national systems and development plans. Renewed and increased focus will also be given to strengthening the resilience of South Sudanese refugees and host communities.