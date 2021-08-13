South Sudan Regional Refugee Response Plan - 2020 Year End Report

REGIONAL SITUATION OVERVIEW

With 2020 marking the seventh year of the South Sudan conflict, this protracted situation remains the largest refugee crisis in Africa with close to 2.2 million South Sudanese refugees living in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan and Uganda. The 2020 South Sudan Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) included an appeal for almost USD 1.43 billion for 93 partners to meet the critical needs of South Sudanese refugees in these five countries.

Despite the signature of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) by the warring parties in September 2018 and the formation of the Transitional Government of National Unity in February 2020, conditions have not yet been conducive for promoting or facilitating voluntary repatriation in safety and dignity to South Sudan due to ongoing pockets of armed conflict and human rights violations.

The protracted conflict, environmental disasters and outbreaks of subnational intercommunal violence have left 1.6 million South Sudanese internally displaced across all 78 counties. The situation has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, limitations on humanitarian access, and severe flooding leading to additional forced displacement in 2020. By the end of the year, rising food insecurity was pushing some 7 million people toward famine conditions in South Sudan.

In recognition of the longer-term peacebuilding, resilience and early recovery needs of South Sudanese and Sudanese refugees, IDPs and returnees, South Sudan and Sudan launched a Solutions Initiative under the IGAD Support Platform with the support of UNHCR at the end of 2020. This initiative complemented the RRRP by seeking to mobilize investment in longer terms development needs to make returns and other solutions sustainable.