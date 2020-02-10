South Sudan - Refugees Statistics as of 31 January 2020

The Refugee Population in South Sudan stood at 299,315 individuals consisting of 67,002 households spread in 21 different locations across South Sudan. 53% of the refugees are female. Women and children representing 82% of the total population. The Sudanese refugee population remains the largest at 276,531 individuals (93%) followed by DRC Congo 16,359 individuals (5%), Ethiopia 4,059 individuals (1%), Central African Republic 2,083 individuals (1%) and 283 individuals from other nationalities. Most of the refugees are hosted in Upper Nile and the Unity States in South Sudan, representing 90% of the total population.