South Sudan - Refugees Statistics as of 30 November 2018
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Infographic
Published on 04 Dec 2018
ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb
110 participants.
20 minutes to prepare.
3 judges.
1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.
Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.How to submit content