South Sudan: Refugee Population Statistics (as of 30 September 2020)
The Refugee Population in South Sudan stood at 305,410 individuals consisting of 67,145 households spread in 21 different locations across South Sudan. 57% of the refugees are female. Women and children, representing 82% of the total population. The Sudanese refugee population remains the largest at 282,659 individuals (92%) followed by DRC Congo 16,176 individuals (5%), Ethiopia 4,181 individuals (1%), Central African Republic 2,049 individuals (1%) and 345 individuals from other nationalities. Most of the refugees are hosted in Upper Nile and the Unity States in South Sudan, representing 91% of the total population.