South Sudan: Refugee Population Statistics (as of 30 November 2020)

The Refugee Population in South Sudan stood at 310,006 individuals consisting of 67,614 households spread in 21 different locations across South Sudan. 52% of the refugees are female. Women and children, representing 82% of the total population. The Sudanese refugee population remains the largest at 286,864 individuals (92%) followed by DRC Congo 16,467 individuals (5%), Ethiopia 4,186 individuals (1%), Central African Republic 2,123 individuals (1%) and 366 individuals from other nationalities. Most of the refugees are hosted in Upper Nile and the Unity States in South Sudan, representing 91% of the total population.