South Sudan: Rapid Food Security Assessment in Boma, Pibor County in Jonglei State (28 April - 3 May 2018)

The main objective of the mission was to assess the current humanitarian situation in Boma and to provide recommendations on a possible humanitarian response.

Following are the specific objectives of the joint rapid assessment:

To provide an immediate and quick overview of the humanitarian situation in Boma;

To identify existing gaps by sector (Food security, Nutrition, Health and WASH) in order to advise for possible interventions by the government and humanitarian partners.

The assessment collected both quantitative and qualitative data to measure specific household food security indicators and to understand the food security situation at community level. Quantitative data was collected using household questionnaires while qualitative data was collected through focus group discussions with groups of men and women and key informant interviews with community leaders. A total of 89 randomly selected households were interviewed in the three locations (Kayiwa, Nawayapuru and Itti) and 4 focus group discussions (with women and men) were conducted. The assessment team visited Boma markets talked with some traders. Mid-Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) screening of children under 5 years for malnutrition was also conducted during data collection.