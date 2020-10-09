South Sudan - Raja, Western Bahr El Ghazal Event Tracking, 9 September 2020

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix conducted a remote Event Tracking assessment between 14 and 21 September 2020 in Raja County, Western Bahr El Ghazal State with subsequent follow-up on the ground.

DTM gathered information about flood related displacements caused by heavy rains and flooded rivers through interviews with key informants. The floods displaced 9,001 individuals (1,957 households) from low land to high land areas and destroyed crops cultivated in Timsah, Firka and Siri Malagain in the north and east of Raja County. The floods further hindered road access to these locations.

The displaced have currently found refuge with host communities. During the assessment, DTM focal persons on ground noted urgent humanitarian assistance needed by the displaced, notably food, shelter, healthcare and NFIs.