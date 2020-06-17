South Sudan
South Sudan Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) COVID-19 Weekly Situation Update Report Reporting Period: June 8-14, 2020
1. KEY HIGHLIGHTS
A cumulative total of 1,755 confirmed cases have been registered including 32 imported cases as of 14 June 2020.
7 cases are currently isolated in health facilities in the Country: 1 is in moderate condition and 1 in severe condition. Currently the Juba Infectious Disease Unit (IDU) has 90% occupancy available.
58 recoveries (9 new) and 30 deaths have been recorded to date with case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.7%.
55 health care workers have been infected since the beginning of the outbreak.
3,599 cumulative contacts have been registered of which 2,214 have completed the 14-day quarantine and 1,385 are being followed.
A total of 8,743 laboratory tests have been performed to date.
There is cumulative total of 534 alerts of which 87% (n=344) have been verified and sampled; Most alerts have come from Central Equatoria 85% (n=454) and Eastern Equatoria States 4% (n=21)
There are 17 (21%) COVID-19 affected counties among the 80 counties of South Sudan.