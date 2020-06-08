South Sudan Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) COVID-19 Weekly Situation Update Report Reporting Period: June 1- 7, 2020

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

As of 7 June 2020, a cumulative total of 1,606 confirmed cases have been registered including 20 imported cases; .

21 cases are currently isolated in COVID-19 facilities: 11 in Juba, one of which is in severe condition; 10 suspected cases in Abyei Administrative Area and Rumbek, Rubkona and Juba Counties. 82% bed occupancy remains available at Dr. John Garang IDU in Juba.

15 recoveries and 19 deaths have been recorded to date with case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.2%.

3,045 contacts have been registered cumulatively of which 1,507 have completed 14-day quarantine and 1,538 contacts being followed.

A total of 7,727 laboratory tests have been performed to date.