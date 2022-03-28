South Sudan Protection Cluster Monthly Update, November 2021

Overview

From May to November, the Protection Cluster partners have reached some 237,000 people, with over 600,200 different protection services in flood affected areas. Mixed intentions have been identified among IDPs regarding return to their areas or origin or habitual residence. Those displaced to high grounds near their areas of origin expressed intention to return when floodwaters recede. Mostly, IDPs responded that they have no intention to return to the areas of origin due to destruction of houses, property, disruption of livelihoods opportunities. Some IDPs expressed interest to remain in the areas of displacement due to better access to services. In locations where the flooding waters have receded, IDPs reported numerous impediments to return to their places of origin, including damaged/destroyed houses. Persons with disability (PWD) have been greatly impacted, reporting difficulties to access humanitarian assistance distribution points due to physical constraints, especially in areas that canoes are needed for transportation.

The PC has been assessing on the ground the situation of IDPs displaced by the situation in Tambura. Few missions have been conducted to EzoCentral Payam, Andari and Nandi Payams, Tambura, Nagero, Nzara, but also Wau, where numerous discussions with people, fleeing violence took place. People displaced by Tambura events reported to be severely traumatized, talking about various protection concerns and preferring to stay in displacement, until the situation in Tambura is stabilized.

Through the SSHF Reserve Allocation funds released in November, partners scaled-up the response in several payams. The PC has also visited communities in Wau and identified that most of the IDPs from Tambura are living with theirrelatives in Wau town.