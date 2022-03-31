South Sudan
South Sudan Protection Cluster Monthly Update, February 2022
Overview
2022 HNO SOUTH SUDAN
The 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) South Sudan has been launched on February, which estimates that a number of 8.9 million people will need humanitarian assistance in South Sudan in 2022, including an estimated 5.6 million women, girls, men and boys who will face protection risks and violations.
The Protection sectoral analysis classifies 30 counties as extreme (severity4), 45 counties as severe (severity 3) while 3 counties are classified as stress (severity 2). The 2022 HNO can be accessed here.
New displacements were reported in several areas in February, including in Tijor, Yei, Magwi, Twic and in the Abyei Administrative Area. Hundreds of IDPs have moved to Twic and Abyei Town fleeing the violent incidents in Abyei. Public and private infrastructure was destroyed and many settlements were looted. Protection partners are responding to the emergency with protection life-saving activities. In addition, the flood affected population continue to face increased protection risks as flood levels are slowly decreasing and the IDPs are unable to return to their areas of origin. Return movements were also reported in several areas, especially in Yei and Raja, where protection partners are strengthening the provision of protection services to returnees and host communities.