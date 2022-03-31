South Sudan Protection Cluster Monthly Update, February 2022

Overview

2022 HNO SOUTH SUDAN

The 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) South Sudan has been launched on February, which estimates that a number of 8.9 million people will need humanitarian assistance in South Sudan in 2022, including an estimated 5.6 million women, girls, men and boys who will face protection risks and violations.

The Protection sectoral analysis classifies 30 counties as extreme (severity4), 45 counties as severe (severity 3) while 3 counties are classified as stress (severity 2). The 2022 HNO can be accessed here.