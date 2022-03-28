South Sudan Protection Cluster Monthly Update, December 2021

Overview

The National Task Force on Solutions (NTFS) held a meeting on 07 December, with the participation of RRC and chairpersons of the State Level Task Forces (STFS), humanitarian actors, diplomatic corp. The chairpersons of the STFS provided and overview of the context in each state, highlighting several needs for the functioning of the task forces. The RRC Deputy-Director informed that the National Durable Solutions Strategy is being drafted, and expected to be a guiding document for solutions in the country, incorporating provisions from previous documents released, including the National Framework for Return, Reintegration and Relocation of Displaced Persons. The NTFS will hold regular meetings in 2022.

An integrated and coordinated public health and WASH strategy with a protection cross-cutting response to mitigate and prevent the spread of water-and vector- borne diseases among people in the Bentiu IDP camp and displacements sites in Bentiu town have been developed, following the HCT recommendation. The plan summarizes the approach, response and preparedness activities to scale up the response and to address immediate gaps and needs. The strategy will be reviewed on a regular basis to reflect the developing needs and situation in the sites.

Several events across the country celebrated the 16 Days of Activism Against GBV, commemorated from 25 November until 10 December, the Human Rights Day. The national theme for 2021 was "Take action, Be accountable: End violence Against Women and Girls". The annual international campaign is used as an organizing strategy by individuals and organizations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls. The 16 days ended with the commemorations of the Human Rights Day on 10 December, marked by events in Juba and in several states, reaffirming the need to continue working for promoting human rights to all people in South Sudan.