South Sudan: Protection and Gender Equality 2021 | Quarter 2 Report

General Protection & Mainstreaming

IOM Protection Unit conducted protection assessments in Aweil North (Kiir-Adem Payam) and Tonj South. In Aweil North, 28 community protection committee members and frontline actors (8 women and 20 men) were trained on Protection Mainstreaming, including human rights, disability inclusion, protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) and prevention of Trafficking in Persons (TiPs). In Twic County, Warrap State, the IOM Protection Team supported a community protection committee (CPC) of 10 members (3 women and 7 men) to establish a bakery as a start-up to support the committee’s sustainability. Furthermore, IOM identified and provided Individual Protection Assistance (IPA) to 101 (68 women and 33 men) extremely vulnerable persons in different locations – 50 in Aweil North, 50 in Tonj South, and 1 in Wau.

Over 200 face masks were distributed during the registration and distribution of protection assistance.

To support mainstreaming of protection and gender-based violence (GBV) in humanitarian operations, At the national level,

IOM’s conducted sessions on PSEA and GBV mainstreaming with the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM)

Cluster members benefitting a total of 38 people (30 men and 8 women). In Wau, IOM trained CCCM partners benefitting 18 persons (5 women and 13 men) and MHPSS counsellors, animators and facilitators benefitting 37 persons (25 women and 12 men) to understand their role in referring GBV survivors to services.