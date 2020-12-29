South Sudan: Protection and Gender-Based Violence Quarter 3 Report 2020

Protection

The International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Protection team conducted protection needs assessments in Central Equatoria, Jonglei and Northern Bahr el Ghazal states. The assessments were triggered by the prevalence of a variety of protection related violations such as armed clashes, intercommunal/sub-national clashes or displacements due to flooding.

The assessments established key findings and service gaps which included: lack of health services, lack of shelter and non-food items (S-NFI), lack of sanitary materials, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) materials, insecurity with reported cases of conflict related sexual violence, killings, child abduction, and child recruitment by armed forces.

Following the assessments, IOM S-NFI and WASH units intervened. The Protection team supported the S-NFI and WASH units by mainstreaming protection into their various activities. For instance, the team fast-tracked 30 (17 female and 13 male) most vulnerable persons to access assistance i.e. elderly persons, pregnant and lactating mothers, and persons with disabilities. The Protection team conducted a prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) training for 24 (14 male and 10 female) casual workers hired to assist with item distribution. The casual workers were trained on key SEA messages and its six core principles, consequences and reporting channels. The team also identified extremely vulnerable persons with special needs. These beneficiaries have been selected to receive Individual Protection Assistance (IPA). During the interventions, the Protection team also took the opportunity to spread COVID-19 key messages among 39 (23 male and 16 female) community members.

During the quarter, the team strengthened disability inclusion in Juba by organizing, supervising and facilitating the production of a COVID-19 messages film in sign language. This was done with the full participation of persons with hearing impairment in Juba.