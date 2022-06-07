South Sudan: Protection Analysis Update, January- March, 2022

REPORT SUMMARY

The Protection Cluster in South Sudan with support of the Global Protection Cluster is presenting the Protection Analysis Update (PAU), which is intended to be a regular quarterly document. It follows a process, initiated by the Global Protection Cluster, being a part of the global Protection Analytical Framework (PAF), endorsed in April 2021.

The objective of this report is to present an analysis of the protection situation in South Sudan in the first quarter of 2022, providing a snapshot of factors and situations, affecting the protection situation in South Sudan. It acknowledges the role of the Revitalized Peace Agreement and an earlier 2017 cessation of hostilities agreement in deescalation of large-scale political violence and bringing most parties to the conflict into dialogue thus creating relative conditions for humanitarian, peace, and development actors to assist the people of South Sudan.

Recent conflicts in Tambura, Abyei, Unity State and other areas coupled with climatic shocks such as the unprecedented flooding in Unity, Jonglei and Upper Nile states as well as the economic shocks resulting from Covid-19 have only served to reverse many of these gains and hampered efforts by humanitarian actors. However, successive analyses and reports continue to highlight intercommunal violence rising sharply over the past year and, in many cases, has been directly fuelled by national political actors as an extension of political tensions and disputes.

Concerns on serious human rights violations committed against civilian populations, including unlawful killings, attacks on civilians, gender and conflict-related sexual violence, limited access to basic services, and destruction/looting of humanitarian and civilian infrastructure, as witnessed in Unity state and the Abyei Administrative Area, continue to put in peril the safety, security, and livelihoods of displaced people. This consultative process involving desk review of data and reports from various sources, such as Protection Monitoring reports, updates from child protection, GBV, mine action partners, as well as OHCHR reports, UNSC Resolutions, and Inter-agency multi-sectoral reports. Other sources are: UNMISS, OCHA Situation Reports, HNO/HRP, Famine Early Warning Systems data, UN Human Rights Council reports, World Bank's South Sudan Economic Monitor report and IGAD's ACAPS reports.