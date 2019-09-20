South Sudan: Project Highlights - “Support to livestock sector laboratory diagnostic capacities and disease surveillance systems in South Sudan” ( OSRO/SSD/802/JPN)
Project code: OSRO/SUD/802/USA
Objective:
To strengthen FSL sector coordination at national and state levels for effective, efficient and timely humanitarian response, and restore the agriculture-based livelihoods of IDPs, returnees and host communities in South Kordofan, West Kordofan and Blue Nile states
Key partners:
State Ministries of Agriculture, state Ministries of Production and Economic Resources, Humanitarian Aid Commission and national Non-governmental Organizations
Beneficiaries reached:
14 250 households (85 500 individuals), and FSL sector partners
Activities implemented:
- Information regularly shared among FSL partners through monthly newsletters, meetings, dashboards, etc.
- Supported the preparation of the Sudan’s 2018 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), and the drafting of the 2019 HNO and HRP.
- Undertook inter-sector coordination and advocacy on a regular basis with financial partners in support of FSL sector members, allocating USD 11.5 million to partners.
- Trained 66 staff from 54 agencies on food security concepts and indicators, information management and geographic information system data visualization.
- Distributed a total of 94.5 tonnes of crop seeds (sorghum, sesame and cowpea), 1 415 kg of okra seeds and 182.5 kg of watermelon seeds among 14 150 households.
- Provided 4 000 digging hoes and 4 000 rakes to 4 000 of these households.
- Provided 100 donkeys and 100 donkey carts to an additional 100 highly vulnerable households.
- Conducted on-the-job training for beneficiaries following their receipt of inputs; this included the establishment/activation and training of Village Development Committees on the sustainable use and management of natural resources.
Impact:
- Contributed significantly to restoring the food security and livelihoods of beneficiary households and to building their resilience to shocks and crises.
- Enabled households to produce 362.25 kg of sorghum, 37 kg of cowpea and 75.25 kg of okra, which were used for household consumption for more than four months.
- Enabled households to generate USD 268.64 in income from the sale of sesame, used to address other essential household needs.
- Empowered the FSL sector to continue strengthening partner coordination, minimizing duplications and gaps and progressively bolstering the sector’s information database.