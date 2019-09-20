South Sudan: Project Highlights - “Support to livestock sector laboratory diagnostic capacities and disease surveillance systems in South Sudan” ( OSRO/SSD/802/JPN)

Project code: OSRO/SUD/802/USA

Objective:

To strengthen FSL sector coordination at national and state levels for effective, efficient and timely humanitarian response, and restore the agriculture-based livelihoods of IDPs, returnees and host communities in South Kordofan, West Kordofan and Blue Nile states

Key partners:

State Ministries of Agriculture, state Ministries of Production and Economic Resources, Humanitarian Aid Commission and national Non-governmental Organizations

Beneficiaries reached:

14 250 households (85 500 individuals), and FSL sector partners

Activities implemented:

Information regularly shared among FSL partners through monthly newsletters, meetings, dashboards, etc.

Supported the preparation of the Sudan’s 2018 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), and the drafting of the 2019 HNO and HRP.

Undertook inter-sector coordination and advocacy on a regular basis with financial partners in support of FSL sector members, allocating USD 11.5 million to partners.

Trained 66 staff from 54 agencies on food security concepts and indicators, information management and geographic information system data visualization.

Distributed a total of 94.5 tonnes of crop seeds (sorghum, sesame and cowpea), 1 415 kg of okra seeds and 182.5 kg of watermelon seeds among 14 150 households.

Provided 4 000 digging hoes and 4 000 rakes to 4 000 of these households.

Provided 100 donkeys and 100 donkey carts to an additional 100 highly vulnerable households.

Conducted on-the-job training for beneficiaries following their receipt of inputs; this included the establishment/activation and training of Village Development Committees on the sustainable use and management of natural resources.

Impact: