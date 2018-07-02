South Sudan: Project Highlights - South Sudan emergency food crisis response project (OSRO/SSD/711/SSD)

Objective:

Increase production and consumption of foods of high nutritional value including legumes, fruits, vegetables and support small livestock production; and build institutional capacity to support nutrition-sensitive agriculture.

Key partners: Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security

Beneficiaries reached: 6 000 vulnerable households.

Activities implemented:

Conducted baseline surveys measuring food access, dietary diversity and accessto nutrition in 179 households in Jur River and 141 households in Aweil South.

Provided 5 000 households in Aweil South and Jur River with agricultural hand tools and 4.8 tonnes of amaranth, collard, cowpea, eggplant, okra, onion, tomato and watermelon seeds; beneficiaries in fishing communities also received fishing kits.

Provided 5 000 vulnerable households with investment vouchers to acquire 20 000 chickens and 18 000 small ruminants (sheep or goats).

Provided vouchers to 6 000 mothers of children under-five years of age and vulnerable households to access nutritious foods.

Established demonstration plots covering 12.6 ha in orderto provide training on agronomic practices and animal husbandry.

Facilitated the setup of small kitchen gardens in Juba and Jur River counties for 2 300 beneficiaries (of which 1 814 were women).

Trained 2 500 beneficiaries (2 047 female, 453 male) on food processing and storage and 400 beneficiaries (150 female, 250 male) on fish net braiding, processing and preservation.

Formed and trained 18 mother-to-mother support groups with a total of 450 mothers (100 mothersin Juba and 350 in Jur River) on income generation, businessskills and market linkages.