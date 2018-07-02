02 Jul 2018

South Sudan: Project Highlights - South Sudan emergency food crisis response project (OSRO/SSD/711/SSD)

from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Objective:

Increase production and consumption of foods of high nutritional value including legumes, fruits, vegetables and support small livestock production; and build institutional capacity to support nutrition-sensitive agriculture.

Key partners: Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security

Beneficiaries reached: 6 000 vulnerable households.

Activities implemented:

  • Conducted baseline surveys measuring food access, dietary diversity and accessto nutrition in 179 households in Jur River and 141 households in Aweil South.

  • Provided 5 000 households in Aweil South and Jur River with agricultural hand tools and 4.8 tonnes of amaranth, collard, cowpea, eggplant, okra, onion, tomato and watermelon seeds; beneficiaries in fishing communities also received fishing kits.

  • Provided 5 000 vulnerable households with investment vouchers to acquire 20 000 chickens and 18 000 small ruminants (sheep or goats).

  • Provided vouchers to 6 000 mothers of children under-five years of age and vulnerable households to access nutritious foods.

  • Established demonstration plots covering 12.6 ha in orderto provide training on agronomic practices and animal husbandry.

  • Facilitated the setup of small kitchen gardens in Juba and Jur River counties for 2 300 beneficiaries (of which 1 814 were women).

  • Trained 2 500 beneficiaries (2 047 female, 453 male) on food processing and storage and 400 beneficiaries (150 female, 250 male) on fish net braiding, processing and preservation.

  • Formed and trained 18 mother-to-mother support groups with a total of 450 mothers (100 mothersin Juba and 350 in Jur River) on income generation, businessskills and market linkages.

  • Promoted the adoption of labour and energy saving technologies by training 481 beneficiaries solar drying techniques for processing vegetables.

Results:

  • Enhanced 4 600 farming households’ capacity to diversify local food production in order to improve nutritional practices.

  • Improved 5 000 beneficiary households’ ability to access nutritious food (including milk and eggs).

  • Contributed to improved food and nutrition practices.

