South Sudan Project Highlights: “Regional emergency response – emergency humanitarian assistance to populations affected by floods” (OSRO/SSD/010/AFB)

Project code: OSRO/SSD/010/AFB

Resource partner: African Development Bank

Contribution: USD 200 000

Implementation: 03/02/2020 – 02/08/2021

Target areas: Jonglei, Unity and Upper Nile States

Objective: To minimize the risk of food insecurity among vulnerable communities affected by widespread flooding.

Key partners: Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

Beneficiaries reached: 8 000 households (48 000 people).

Activities implemented:

Procured and distributed 3 280 kg of vegetable seeds, under the FAO Emergency Livelihood Response Programme, to 8 000 flood-affected households (of whom 4 800 female-headed) through the provision of vegetable seed kits composed of least three of the following vegetable types: 20 g of amaranth, collard, eggplant, kudra and tomato and 50 g of okra.

Provided the same 8 000 flood-affected households with fishing kits composed of one box of hooks (100 pieces), one coil of monofilament and two spools of twine.

Trained households on how to use the seeds provided during the distribution events.

Results:

Contributed to enhancing flood-affected households’ access to fast maturing vegetables and nutrient-rich food thereby enhancing their self-reliance, food security and nutrition.

Enabled households to fish immediately and catch up to 7 kg of fish on average per week and promoted the adoption of sustainable fishing practices by providing households with fishing equipment of specific sizes that would prevent the over exploitation of fish.