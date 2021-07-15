South Sudan: Project Highlights - Emergency livestock support for agropastoralists in South Sudan (OSRO/SSD/003/USA)

Objective: To protect the livelihoods of vulnerable agropastoral households and enhance their food production.

Key partners: Ministry of Health, Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Ministry of Wildlife, Upper Nile University and 11 non-governmental organizations.

Beneficiaries reached:

350 930 households (1 754 650 people) and 952 community-based animal health workers (CAHWs).

Activities implemented:

• Trained 952 CAHWs on disease surveillance and reporting, private service provision, vaccine and drug management, basic bookkeeping and veterinary drug replenishment for the delivery of community-based animal health services to vulnerable agropastoralists.

• Equipped newly trained CAHWs with veterinary kits.

• Conducted 47 animal disease outbreak investigation missions and reported evidence of anthrax, black quarter, East Coast fever (ECF), foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), footrot, haemorrhagic septicaemia of cattle and peste des petits ruminants (PPR) in sheep, goats and cattle.

• Contributed to the vaccination of 8 121 441 animals (4 138 180 cattle, 2 476 dogs, 385 donkeys, 2 372 982 goats, 117 756 poultry and 1 489 662 sheep) in at‐risk areas against major livestock diseases such as anthrax, black quarter, contagious bovine pleuropneumonia, contagious caprine pleuropneumonia, haemorrhagic septicaemia of cattle, Newcastle disease in poultry, PPR in sheep and goats, and sheep and goat pox, through the community-based animal health service delivery system.

• Contributed to the treatment against priority animal diseases such as anthrax, black quarter, ECF, FMD, footrot, haemorrhagic septicaemia of cattle, internal and external parasites, myiasis and PPR in sheep, goats and cattle, and the deworming of 1 413 448 animals (652 543 cattle, 4 757 dogs, 4 203 donkeys, 392 700 goats, 112 007 poultry and 247 238 sheep) through the community-based animal health service system.

• Informed beneficiaries on Rift Valley fever (RVF) preventative measures and associated risks through radio programmes and educational materials.

• Conducted laboratory investigations following reports from Yirol County in Lakes State of an outbreak of RVF, investigated through two joint RVF missions with One Health partners (World Health Organization, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Wildlife, Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries and Upper Nile University).

• Sent suspected RVF samples to the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries’ Central Veterinary Laboratory in Juba and the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) Reference Laboratory for RVF in South Africa.

• Shipped suspected samples of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) to the OIE HPAI Reference Laboratory in Padova, Italy, for analysis.

Results:

• Developed community-level animal healthcare capacity through trainings.

• Contributed to a reduction in livestock mortalities and improved livestock production of animal products (milk and meat), improving nutritional outcomes for children under five and pregnant and nursing mothers.

• Strengthened surveillance for important zoonotic diseases such as brucellosis, HPAI and RVF.

• Contributed towards efforts to eradicate PPR in South Sudan

• Contributed to enhancing national livestock epidemio-surveillance capacity.