South Sudan
South Sudan Project Highlights: “Emergency livelihood support to the most vulnerable households in Greater Upper Nile (HARISS)” (OSRO/SSD/604/UK)
Attachments
Objective: To contribute to the protection of vulnerable populations affected by the crises in the Greater Upper Nile region against hunger, malnutrition and destitution.
Key partners: Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Ministry of Environment and Forestry, State Ministry of Agriculture and 37 non-governmental organizations.
Beneficiaries reached: 592 002 households (3 552 012 people).