South Sudan Project Highlights: 2020 Emergency Livelihood Response Programme

Activities implemented:

Conducted a rapid assessment to identify potential seed vendors, prices and quantities of quality seed available in targeted locations including Magwi, Nzara, Torit and Yambio counties.

Provided 2 500 households, of whom 1 561 headed by women, with seed vouchers worth USD 30 to access local seeds (cowpea, groundnut, maize and sorghum) from registered local seed vendors.

Distributed 34.5 tonnes of maize, 32.1 tonnes of sorghum, 12.9 tonnes of cowpea, 11 350 sachets of assorted vegetable seeds (amaranth, carrot, collard, okra, onions, pumpkin, tomatoes and watermelon), 13 280 hoes, 2 000 bags (50 kg each) of improved cassava cuttings and 2 000 bags (50 kg each) of orange-fleshed sweet potato vines to 15 703 households.

Trained 8 664 beneficiaries (of whom 4 819 women) on good agronomic practices in crop, seed and vegetable production, soil and water management, integrated pest management (IPM), and other cross-cutting subjects such as gender sensitivity and nutrition education and aired pre-recorded messages on local radio stations.

Established eight accountability to affected populations committees, one in each targeted site, composed of between six and ten members.

Conducted a virtual training of trainers for 36 government and NGO staff (of whom five women) on seed production and handling, land preparation, IPM, seed storage and marketing.

Established eight Seed Quality Control Boards (SQCBs) – one in each county – to monitor and ensure that seed outgrowers met the minimum standards for quality seed production; at least two field inspections and two meetings were conducted.

Identified and engaged at least 121 seed producer groups, including 1 433 seed producers (of whom 630 women), in seed production initiatives for staple crops.

Identified and engaged 77 seed extension officers (of whom 24 women) from SMAF to support training and monitoring activities in community seed production including the establishment of 135 seed production demonstration sites.

Facilitated partnerships between community seed producers and private seed agents including commercial seed companies, seed traders and NGOs.

Constructed and fenced five seed aggregation centres of 300-tonne capacity, each with an office space, a drying shade and a pit latrine, in Magwi, Nzara, Rumbek, Torit and Yambio.

Contributed to several crop assessment missions during the crop-harvesting period (August-December 2020) across different agro-ecological zones of the country.