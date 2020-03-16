South Sudan: Profile: Yusuf Batil Refugee Camp, Last updated January 2020

Highlights

Yusuf Batil refugee camp is divided into 12 villages comprising 9,399 households led by 91 traditional leaders (Sheikhs) and 10 paramount chiefs (Umdas). The Refugee Camp Executive Committee comprising 05 members was voted into power on 12 September 2019. The total number of refugees remained relatively stable, 92 new arrivals were registered following a recommendation from the joint litigation team comprised of UNHCR and CRA.