South Sudan: Profile: Gendrassa Refugee Camp Last updated January 2020

Highlights

Comprised of 3, 965 households, Gendrassa refugee camp is divided into 4 villages, led by 26 traditional leaders (Sheikhs), 04 paramount chiefs and 01 overall paramount chief (Nasir).

The Refugee Camp Executive Committee comprising 05 members was voted into power on 11 September 2019. The total number of refugees remained relatively stable, 69 new arrivals were registered following a recommendation from the joint litigation team comprised of UNHCR and CRA.