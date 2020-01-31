South Sudan: Profile: Doro Refugee Camp Last updated January 2020

Highlights

Doro is a spontaneous refugee settlement comprised of 13,682 households, located 23km from the border. The area is divided in four zones: A, B C and Extension Site having 23 villages represented by 76 traditional leaders (Sheikhs) and 21 parmount chiefs (Umdas). The Refugee Camp Executive Committee comprising 5 members was voted into power on 19 December 2018. The total number of refugees remained relatively stable, 627 new arrivals were registered following a recommendation from the joint litigation team comprised of UNHCR and CRA.