South Sudan: Port and Road Monitoring: Analysis of Returns Movements, 2019 - 2021 ( Published July 2022)

The dynamic and multi-faceted nature of the South Sudanese displacement crisis has created significant challenges for humanitarian information management. Accessibility and security issues within South Sudan have impeded systematic data collection efforts, limiting the effectiveness of humanitarian planning and implementation. Meanwhile, displacement within and out of South Sudan remains highly dynamic, with 2 million South Sudanese internally displaced and 2.3 million seeking refuge in neighbouring countries as of March 2022.1 Concurrently, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimated that as of January 2022, 1,924,368 South Sudanese had returned to their habitual residence, either from abroad or from internal displacement since 2016, adding complexity to the context of population movement in South Sudan.

In order to promote more effective humanitarian response and inform humanitarian decision-making surrounding potential returns, REACH analyzed longitudinal data on returns movements collected by its Port and Road Monitoring (PRM) project between 2019-2021. This analysis of patterns of movement, demographics of those moving and push/pull factors aims to inform humanitarian actors in decision-making and planning.