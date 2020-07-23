South Sudan: Population Movement and Health-seeking in Response to COVID-19 (April 2020)

Introduction

On April 5th, 2020, South Sudan’s Ministry of Health reported the country’s first case of COVID-19. In order to ensure evidencebased prioritisation and population movements across the country, REACH conducted a qualitative assessment to better understand what health-seeking behaviours people would likely resort to if COVID-19 reached their areas, and how an outbreak might change population flow in and out of urban areas and across borders. From April 6th, 2020 to April 20th, 2020, REACH conducted 18 focus group discussions (FGDs) including participatory mapping exercises in 13 REACH bases (Pariang, Bentiu, Nyal, Aweil, Wau, Yambio, Maridi, Mingkaman,

Akobo, Renk, Kapoeta South, Bor Protection of Civilians (PoC) sites and Juba) and 5 key informant interviews (KIIs) with community leaders, health workers, and health-based NGO staff in Juba, Kapoeta South, and Lafon counties. This assessment used a qualitative methodology that did not assess all potentially relevant locations, and as such, findings are indicative only.