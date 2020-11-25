South Sudan: Pooled fund complementarities in the 2020 flood response

More than 1 million people across half of South Sudan have been affected by devastating flooding since July 2020. In response to the floods, funding from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF) helped kickstart the humanitarian response to people’s needs. Combined, the two funds allocated nearly US$20 million to humanitarian partners to implement life-saving assistance to 360,000 most vulnerable people. The SSHF’s second Reserve Allocation provided $9.7 million for frontline response and prioritized life-saving assistance in the areas of food security and livelihoods, health, nutrition, protection, shelter and non-food items, and water, sanitation and hygiene. The CERF Rapid Response allocation of $9.7 million filled gaps in core humanitarian pipelines and enabled frontline responders to scale up assistance to people in need. The CERF also financed community-based initiatives aimed at reducing the impact of floods on communities, such as repairing broken dykes.