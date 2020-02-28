South Sudan Pooled fund complementarities in the 2019 flood response

Abnormally heavy seasonal flooding devastated large parts of South Sudan in the second half of 2019 and affected some 900,000 people in areas that were already facing high humanitarian needs. In response, the OCHA-managed Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF) allocated a total of US$24.8 million to humanitarian partners to deliver life-saving assistance to 570,000 flood-affected people.

While CERF was used to fill critical gaps in supply pipelines early in the response, SSHF supported frontline activities implemented by non-governmental organizations and UN agencies. Leveraging their comparative advantages, the two pooled funds enabled humanitarian organizations to scale up the response and catalyzed additional bilateral funding.

Together, CERF and SSHF ensured people could be reached with food and livelihoods support, primarily and reproductive health care, water, sanitation and hygiene supplies, fishing kits, protection and nutrition support, emergency shelter, and essential household items.