South Sudan: Pibor UNMISS Adjacent Area Flow Monitoring Summary (9 March – 12 April 2020)

Overview

The inter-communal fighting that flared up in Jonglei State and Greater Pibor Administrative Area of South Sudan in February 2020 forced over 8,000 people - the majority of whom were women and children - to seek safety in makeshift shelters in the area adjacent to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) base in Pibor Town. Throughout 9 March to 12 April 2020, IOM tracked a total of 7,416 individual movements newly entering (2,934) and intending to permanently exit (4,482) signifying a net outflux of 1,548 individuals since the start of the exercise. By mid-April, the IDP site adjacent to UNMISS Pibor has seen a sharp decline in its population and partners are beginning to downscale operations.

The first week of data collection (9-15 March 2020) showed a net influx (+698 individuals), a trend which reversed started in the second week (-730 individuals) up to the fifth week (-552 individuals). As of 13 April 2020, the population is estimated to lie between 600 and 700 individuals with the number of shelters standing at 130. This compares to a site population of 8,491 IDPs according to a headcount conducted on 6 March 2020. Please note that the population was estimated to have been higher than this initial headcount value between the site’s inception mid-February and the headcount in early March, but no records are available. For the first time since 9 March 2020 when IOM CCCM / DTM began site flow monitoring, no new entries were observed on two days, 10 and 12 April 2020.

All tracked movement between 9 March and 12 April was limited to Pibor County. Most arriving IDPs tended to come from Lekuangole Payam (96%) with only 2 per cent from Gumruk and 1 per cent from Pibor. However, outward movements were directed at not only Lekuangole Payam (70%) but also Pibor Payam (24%), Gumruk (4%) and Verteth (3%). The most prominent villages of arrival were Lekuangole Village (47%) and Kongor (29%). Destinations among exiting IDPs were more diverse starting with the villages of Kongor (21%), Pibor (20%), Monchak (15%), Wungony (10%), Lekuangole (10%) and Ngergeny (5%).