South Sudan: Pibor UNMISS AA Site Flow Monitoring - Reporting period: 9-15 March 2020

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix is monitoring movements into and out of Pibor UNMISS adjacent area. Rapid site flow monitoring captures only the most basic information on numbers, departure and destination points. IOM DTM conducted a headcount on 6 March 2020 accounting for a total of 8,491 IDPs (1,522 households) who fled to the site between 18 February and 5 March 2020. IOM CCCM / DTM began site flow monitoring on 9 March 2020 leaving a three-day gap in population monitoring during which many town residents returned to Pibor Town according to key informants. However, this information cannot be verified with available data. New arrivals totaling 2,007 individuals (357 households) during the reporting period most commonly arrived from Lekuangole Payam (97.2%), in specific from Lukuangole (65.7%) and Kongor (22%) villages. IDPs intending to permanently leave the site accounted for 1,262 tracked individuals (242 households) who left for Pibor Payam (71% - mainly Pibor Town), Verteth Payam (11%), Lekuangole (10%- predominantly Lekuangole, Kongor, Monchak and Wungony villages), and Gumuruk (8%). Flow monitoring data on the new entries and intended permanent exits (excluding all other flows) shows that the site experienced a net-influx of 745 individuals (115 households) between 9 and 15 March 2020. However, this is not accounting for a potentially larger net outflow between 6 and 9 March 2020.