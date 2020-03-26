South Sudan: Pibor UNMISS AA Site Flow Monitoring - Reporting period: 16-22 March 2020

The site adjacent to Pibor UNMISS is estimated to host approximately 2,137 IDPs as of 22 March 2020. This figure is an estimate based on a shelter count according to which there are currently 277 inhabited shelters which was multiplied by the average household size (est. seven individuals). The site experienced a net outflow of 732 individuals between 16 and 22 March 2020. This compares to a net inflow of 745 persons during the previous week (9-15 March 2020). A total of 560 persons newly arrived within the reporting period, coming mainly from Kongor (37.1%), Monchak (17.7%) and Lekuangole (7.5%), which are all villages within Lekuangole Payam of Pibor County. Some 1,292 individual left the site without an intention of returning. Destinations were equally mainly in Lekuangole (91.3%) with Kongor on the top of the list (29.6%) followed by Wungony (21.0%). Eleven households (29 pax) left the site temporarily – mainly to Kongor and Wungony – with an intention to return to Pibor UNMISS AA.