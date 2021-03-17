South Sudan – Pibor Famine Risk, Humanitarian Response - Capacity Snapshot v1

Situation Overview

Based on findings of food security and nutrition projections for 2021 reflected in Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reports and external reviews released in December 2020, humanitarian organizations in South Sudan commenced a scale-up of lifesaving operations.

These findings estimate that 7.2m people or 60% of the population will be facing high levels of acute food insecurity in April-July 2021 and are in need of urgent action. In addition, the situation in Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) in Jonglei State has been classified as ‘catastrophic’ with a ‘likely famine’ especially in the Western Payams (Gumuruk, Pibor, Lekuangole and Verteth). Current projections for AprilJuly 2021 estimate that 780,000 people in Jonglei State will be classified as ‘people in emergency’ or ‘people in catastrophe’.

Plan International South Sudan is currently implementing an integrated Pibor Famine Risk Humanitarian Response focusing on food assistance and nutrition, livelihoods, child protection and education.

Plan International South Sudan is WFP’s largest partner in the Pibor Administrative Area. Funding required to scale up this response over the next six months is $3.8m.