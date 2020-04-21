South Sudan: Pibor Displacement Site AA Sitrep, 24 march 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

In Pibor AA, there is currently a fast spreading, unidentified pathogen that is affecting between 30-50% of all Households in Pibor town and UNMISS AA Site, causing acute watery diarrhea and contributing to spike in malnutrition in children below five years. The lack of handwashing, few latrines, and access to clean water and underlying vulnerabilities from flood, IPC-4 level, and intercommunal violence are some of the factors that might contribute to spread of corona virus, when it arrives. Already there is:

• Fast spreading of an unknown pathogen causing Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) among children under 5 (However, tests done by WHO in Juba indicated no cholera)

• Sharp increases in severe acute malnutrition cases seen by nutrition partners

• 30-50% of households reached by active case search exercise have cases of AWD (WHO dispatched an emergency health team from Juba and activity ongoing). The cases are still alarmingly high.

• 0% of households reached are practicing handwashing with soap

• Health Partners overstretched, MSF experiencing loss of staff from corona evacuation: MSF and Livewell medical facilities are overstretched by huge volume of AWD consultations. MSF has suspended all medical consultations except gunshot and AWD response, and is struggling to maintain operation capacity due to losing Expat staff due to COVID-19 preventive mode of working.